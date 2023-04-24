Birkenhead MP outraged over asylum seeker barge plan
- Published
An MP has said he is "outraged" by the lack of consultation over proposals to house more than 1,000 asylum seekers on a boat on the River Mersey.
The plan would see up to 1,800 asylum seekers accommodated on a boat or barge near Birkenhead, Wirral.
Birkenhead MP Mick Whitley told the BBC he was "pursing every parliamentary avenue" to try and get further details.
The Home Office said it needed to explore alternatives to housing people seeking asylum in hotels.
Lisa Nandy, Labour MP for Wigan, told BBC Sunday Politics North West this was "no way to treat some of the most vulnerable people in our country".
She accused the government of resorting to desperate measures, because it had allowed a huge backlog of asylum claims to build up.
Wirral Council said it had been given "very few details" on the scheme 7on the River Mersey and that officials had written to the Home Office setting out a "wide range of questions and concerns".
Mr Whitley said: "I'm outraged by the Home Office's failure to meaningfully consult with the local authority, MPs and service providers."
Ms Nandy added: "The reason the government has resorted to ever more outlandish ideas like putting people onto boats is because the hotels are full, because it's costing British tax payers millions and millions of pounds.
"It makes a nonsense of devolution when you've got local MPs, you've got the mayor of Merseyside saying this is no way to treat some of the most vulnerable people in our country and we won't stand for it."
But Chris Green, Conservative MP for Bolton West, accused some areas of having a 'not in my backyard' attitude and blamed civil servants for the crisis in dealing with asylum claims.
He told Sunday Politics North West: "The civil service seems to be in this area working at an incredibly slow rate so yes, we do have to find alternative accommodation when so many members of parliament don't want hotels to be used in their area.
"We hear the narrative of 'we welcome people from all over the world' but then we have a refusal from local politicians to say yes, we'll do our duty."
A Home Office spokesperson said: "The pressure on the asylum system has continued to grow and requires us to look at a range of accommodation options which offer better value for money for taxpayers than hotels.
"This includes the potential use of vessels to provide accommodation."
Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk