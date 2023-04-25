Gang who stole £500k during ATM raids jailed
A gang who stole an estimated £500,000 during a spate of cash machine raids in England and Wales have been jailed.
The four men targeted 19 ATMs between 11 March 2022 and 7 July 2022 at night using stolen vehicles with cloned-number plates and power tools.
Cheshire Police said the gang "left a trail of destruction for their own selfish gain".
The men admitted conspiracy to commit burglary at Liverpool Crown Court and were jailed for six to eight years.
The force launched an investigation, named Operation Hades, in April 2022 following an ATM attack at a store on Longshaw Street, Warrington.
During their inquiries, officers identified links to offences spanning the North of England, down to the Midlands and crossing the border into North Wales.
Detectives said the gang would target the ATMs by dragging the machines out before loading them on to the stolen vehicles.
But their downfall was when officers chased the getaway BMW, reaching speeds of up to 90mph in a 30mph zone, after the final burglary at a Co-operative store in Moira, Leicestershire, the force said.
Members of the gang attempted to injure officers by throwing items such as a fire extinguisher and bricks out of the vehicles, police said.
Lee Leatherbarrow, 33, of Lascelles Street, St Helens, was sentenced to seven years and six months while Crimea Price, 32, of Southworth Road, Newton-Le-Willows was jailed for eight years.
Arthur Gaskin, 35, of no fixed address, was handed seven years and six months in prison while John Price, 27, of Newport Street, Burslem, was jailed for six years.
Det Insp Nick Henderson said: "This gang left a trail of destruction for their own selfish gain.
"They may have stolen in excess of £500,000 in cash but this does not account for the damage caused to the shops, ATM machines and around 20 vehicles that were stolen in order to commit the offences.
"In total this investigation identified a loss of £1m."
