Man shot after being chased into Huyton garden
- Published
A man has been shot several times in the leg and foot after being chased into a residential garden.
Police were called at 21:45 BST on Tuesday to reports that shots had been fired and a man was screaming in Brookwood Road in Huyton, Knowsley.
Merseyside Police officers found a 37-year-old man in the front garden of a house. Police believe he was chased there by another man.
The victim was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Police are searching for the gunman and appealed for witnesses.
Det Insp Alyson Keenan said: "In the last year we have all seen the heart-breaking devastation that can be caused by those who use guns on our streets.
"These people should be treated like pariahs who are not welcome in our communities because of the harm they bring."
A forensics team is investigating at the scene and patrols have been increased in the area.