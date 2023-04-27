Speedo Mick: Charity fundraiser hits 'dream' £1m target

Speedo Mick on a beach with arms in the airThe Speedomick Foundation
Michael Cullen, 58, said he is "over the moon"

A charity fundraiser famous for walking across the UK in a pair of swimming trunks has said it is "a dream come true" to reach his goal of raising £1m.

Michael Cullen, 58, also known as Speedo Mick, has undertaken a series of challenges over the past nine years to raise money for charity.

His current walk, from John O'Groats to Land's End, has seen him raise £200,000 bringing his total fundraising over nine years to £1m.

"We got there," he said in a tweet.

"I am over the moon with all of the love support and generosity that I've been shown on this last challenge.

He added it was a "dream come true" to "fundraise a million pounds for charity".

Mr Cullen walked through Glencoe in sub-zero temperatures in January

He thanked everyone who had supported him on his challenges over the years.

"Its took some time," he said, reflecting on when he first started and urged people to keep going.

"Don't let anyone stamp on your dream, just keep walking on," he added.

"A million pounds in my knickers, go on! Thank you".

Mr Cullen is set to complete his final charity walk at Land's End on Saturday.

