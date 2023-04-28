St Helens: Six libraries earmarked for closure in town
Six libraries could close in a town as part of a council's savings plan.
St Helens Council's cabinet approved a strategy to reduce the number of libraries from 13 to seven.
The authority hopes community groups will take over Peter Street, Parr, Rainhill, Billinge, Garswood and Rainford libraries.
Council Leader David Baines said libraries needed to modernise and councils "simply cannot do all the things they used to do".
The council's cabinet approved the draft strategy as part of their delivery plan for 2023-2028.
'Prioritising resources'
A 12-week public consultation will be held for members of the public to submit their views.
In her report, director of communities Tanya Wilcock said the drive to improve library services amid "worsening financial circumstances" was "more fundamental than ever".
At a council meeting, Mr Baines said: "It's always been about more than buildings and books but that has never been more true than it is right now.
"It's about the digital offer, it's about targeted outreach services, it's about the school library service, it's about art, culture, heritage, and with the budget challenge that we face there is no getting away from, it is about prioritising those resources that we do have in the best possible way to help those who need it the most."
Despite the proposed closures, the proposal aimed to boost the number of people using libraries by 2028 by increasing the loan of digital books and a wider outreach programme.
Mr Baines said he was "aware of the disappointment felt by everyone who is worried by the potential loss of a council-run library building".
"But where that decision is ultimately taken, we hope the community groups might be able to take them over if that's what those communities want."