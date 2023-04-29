M62 crash: Driver dies as two suspects flee
A driver has died after a two-car crash on a motorway, police have said.
The 61-year-old man died in hospital after the crash between his silver Skoda and a grey Mercedes near the Croft Interchange on the M62 at Warrington, at about 03:45 BST.
Two men, who were occupants in the Mercedes, fled from the scene, Cheshire Police said.
Two other men, aged 21 and 23, have been held on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.
Police appealed for local residents to check CCTV footage as they search for the two men who "fled the scene on foot".
Sgt Russell Sime said: "As part of our investigation we are keen to hear from anyone who was travelling on the M62, near to junction 10, at the time of the incident and believes they may have witnessed the collision.
"The same goes for anyone with any CCTV or dashcam footage of the incident."