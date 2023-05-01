King Charles: Potters making 100,000 coronation mugs
A pottery company which made mugs for the late Queen's coronation in 1953 is making 100,000 for her son's ceremony.
Prince William Pottery in Liverpool is making 700 mugs an hour to mark King Charles III's coronation on Saturday.
The company, which got its name from its Prince William Street address in 1937, also made 300,000 mugs for Prince William's marriage 12 years ago.
Owner Peter Sanders said: "We have exported quite a few to France for specialist British shops in Paris."
His father David Sanders, whose father founded the company, told BBC North West Today: "I am very proud and pleased that we have been going for so long."
The company, which started out as a marked stall, made mugs for Queen Elizabeth II's coronation as well as her Silver Jubilee in 1977.
