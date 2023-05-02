Lucy Letby trial: Nurse accused of murdering babies takes the stand
A nurse accused of murdering seven babies and attempting to kill 10 others at a hospital's neonatal unit has started giving evidence in her defence.
Lucy Letby is standing trial at Manchester Crown Court, facing 22 charges relating to fatal and near-fatal incidents at the Countess of Chester Hospital in 2015 and 2016.
She told jurors she "always wanted to work with children".
The 33-year-old, originally from Hereford, denies all of the charges.
Flanked by two dock officers in the witness box, Ms Letby responded to questions from her defence barrister Ben Myers KC
Ms Letby said she had been the first member of her family to go to university.
She told the court she had chosen her qualifications in order to become a nurse.
Ms Letby said that during the period when the offences were alleged to have taken place, she had cared for hundreds of babies and denied harming any of them.
She said she found the allegations against her "sickening", adding: "I just couldn't believe it, it was devastating."
By Judith Moritz, North of England correspondent, BBC News
I'm one of only five reporters here in court number seven at Manchester Crown Court - because of the level of interest, most of those covering the trial are watching on a video link from an annexe in a different building.
For the last six months Lucy Letby has been sitting inside the dock, flanked by prison officers, watching proceedings from behind a glass screen.
Now she's made the short journey across the courtroom to the witness box, and it's my first chance to see her close up, from my seat nearby.
She is sitting directly opposite the jury who'll decide her fate.
After half a year's worth of prosecution evidence, this is the first chance they've had to hear from her directly.
