Liverpool: Footballer hit by cardiac arrest saved by opposition player
- Published
An amateur footballer who collapsed during a match after a cardiac arrest has thanked an opposition player, who is a nurse, for saving his life.
John Harkin, 35, was told his heart stopped for 27 minutes at the Old Xaverians vs Larkin game in Childwall, Liverpool in March.
Larkin centre-half Alex Megias, who works at Aintree Hospital, ran over and put him in the recovery position.
He performed CPR and asked others to fetch the on-site defibrillator.
Mr Harkin was taken to hospital and put in an induced coma for two days.
"The fact that I woke up after such a long time and got full brain function is a miracle so I'm very, very grateful for being given a second chance," he told BBC Radio Merseyside.
The school teacher from Liverpool said he did not recall collapsing shortly after heading the ball.
Mr Megias said: "I had to shock him twice before the ambulance came round.
"I'm trained to do a lot of things in a hospital environment, where you have a team and drugs on access.
"But while you're out there on you own in the mud, it's really difficult. I felt powerless."
He said he was "really glad that he's doing well".
Mr Harkin remembers "not feeling fantastic" after waking up, adding: "I think it's more difficult for the people around you to see you in that state and then be told by doctors that maybe you're not going to make it."
He described staff who treated him at Royal Liverpool Hospital as "incredible" and recalled meeting Mr Megias.
"I just said thanks very much for saving my life," he said.
"It's a very strange thing to say that to somebody but he couldn't have been more humble - a great guy - it was a really nice moment to shake his hand and say thanks very much.
"And it's true, if it wasn't for him and his quick-thinking - his actions - I wouldn't be here so I appreciate it."
Mr Harkin said it would "take a long time" for him to make a full recovery and called on all sports clubs to have defibrillators on-site, with staff trained in how to use the life-saving devices as well as CPR.