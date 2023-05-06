St George's Hall: Royal cypher artwork installed on organ
The royal cypher of King Charles III has been installed on an organ in the Liverpool landmark St George's Hall.
The monogram artwork, which combines his initial "C" and "R" for Rex, the Latin for king, plus III for the third King Charles, will be revealed at an Eurovision organ recital on Wednesday.
St George's Hall was officially reopened by the King in 2007.
Liverpool City council said the Grade I-listed building had a "long-standing link with coronations".
The royal cypher was personally chosen by the King, from a range of designs produced by the College of Arms.
It will be used by government departments and on state documents and post boxes.
St George's Hall commissioned the artwork for its Willis Organ in the Great Hall to commemorate the Coronation.
Ricardo Gooden said it was "with great pride" that he produced and installed the piece.
"I have been working as an artisan plasterer on the hall since 2006 and the installation of the cypher is one of the pinnacles of my work," he added.
"The foundation stone of the hall had been laid on 28 June 1838 to commemorate Queen Victoria's accession to the throne," head of heritage preservation and development at Liverpool City Council, Alan Smith, explained.
Mr Smith added the new cypher would "maintain the building's royal link".
