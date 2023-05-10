King Charles III England Coast Path: Preston to Liverpool section opens
- Published
A new stretch of the recently renamed King Charles III England Coast Path has been officially opened.
The 36-mile (58km) section of the route runs from Tarleton Locks in Preston to Liverpool's Pier Head.
It takes in Ainsdale and Birkdale Sandhills Nature Reserve, RSPB Hesketh Out Marsh, the National Trust's Formby site and Crosby Beach's iron men.
It means the North West section of the nationwide path now stretches along 121 miles (195km).
Natural England (NE) said the whole pathway, which currently runs for 851 miles (1,369km), will eventually cover 2,700 "walkable" miles (4,345km) by the end of 2024, when it will become the longest managed coastal walking route in the world.
It was renamed in honour of the new monarch to coincide with his coronation on Saturday.
NE said the new stretch in Lancashire and Merseyside includes the RSPB-managed Hesketh Out Marsh in Southport, which is home to important bird habitats, as well as the sand dunes in Ainsdale.
A representative said it would also run through Formby's dunes, grasslands and pine woodlands, which provide a "safe haven for natterjack toads, sand lizards and red squirrels".
The path also takes in Crosby Beach, which is home to the 100 cast-iron figures that make up artist Anthony Gormley's Another Place art installation.
Environment Minister Trudy Harrison said the coastal path was "a significant part" of the government's commitment for "every household to be within a 15-minute walk of a green space or water" and a "fitting tribute" to the King.
NE senior advisor Gerry Rusbridge said it would open up "beautiful new countryside to the public" and "make it easier for as many people as possible to experience the coast".