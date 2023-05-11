Chester FC bans eight fans over disorder after play-off defeat
Eight football fans have been banned from Chester FC after violent disorder at the club's semi-final play-off defeat against Brackley Town.
Some Chester supporters invaded the pitch, threw smoke bombs and tried to storm the away end on Sunday, police said.
The indefinite bans prevent entry to the Deva Stadium and away fixtures.
Chester said they were continuing to work with authorities on further bans and potential criminal prosecutions.
Chester fans also damaged coaches after the 1-0 loss, Cheshire Police said.
Speaking after the incident, Brackley's manager Gareth Dean said it was a "disgrace" that children were "petrified for their safety".
'Deplorable actions'
A statement on Chester's website said it had been "a traumatic event" which would "take time for the club and those affected to recover from".
It said the club were "angry" that "genuine fans" had been left "questioning their support for the club" and parents had to reassure children it was safe.
The statement continued: "We reiterate our apologies to Brackley Town and the message to anyone who threatened the safety of their supporters is clear: you should expect to be identified, held to account and are not welcome at our club.
"Over recent seasons, we have worked incredibly hard to promote Chester FC as a family club and make the Deva Stadium a friendly, welcoming place to watch football."
It said the "deplorable actions of a minority" had damaged this progress, adding: "We know these individuals do not reflect our club or its values."
