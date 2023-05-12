Fan breaks fellow Chester FC fan's jaw at play-off match
A Chester FC fan had his jaw broken in an "unprovoked attack" in a row in the toilets at the club's semi-final play-off defeat against Brackley Town.
It happened at half-time at the game on Sunday, Cheshire Police said.
He was injured after he challenged a group of three other Chester fans who were chanting an inappropriate song, the force said.
No arrests have been made and officers appealed for any witnesses to get in touch.
"The victim has very little recollection of the offenders, all he can remember is that there were three men, one of whom was wearing a white t-shirt and had black hair," the force said.
"These men are not proper fans, you go to a match to enjoy the game with your fellow supporters, not to attack them," Det Con Luke Cassell added.
The match also saw eight football fans banned from the club after violent disorder.
Some Chester supporters invaded the pitch, threw smoke bombs and tried to storm the away end after the 1-0 loss.
