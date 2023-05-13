Leroy Cooper: Tributes to artist whose arrest sparked Toxteth riots
Tributes have been paid to an artist whose arrest sparked riots in Liverpool more than 40 years ago.
Leroy Cooper was 20 in 1981 when his detention became the catalyst for nine days of disturbances in Toxteth.
He went on to become a poet and street photographer, capturing more than 250,000 images that championed his community.
The Museum of Liverpool, which is holding an exhibition of his work, said it was "deeply saddened" by his death.
"We have known Leroy for many years and we were so pleased this relationship recently led to his first major display, 'Liverpool Through the Lens by Leroy Cooper', which opened in April," it said.
The museum said the exhibition of his images, which will continue to run in his memory until next year, emanates "genuine pride, love and solidarity for his community who were so important to him".
News of Mr Cooper's death has seen an outpouring of tributes on social media from those who knew him or were familiar with his work.
Liverpool Riverside MP Kim Johnson wrote that it was "desperately sad news" and described his photography as "beautiful pictures that reflected his love for his L8 community".
"He will live long in our hearts and in our history," she added.
In the run-up to the 1981 riots, tensions had been rising in the inner-city neighbourhood of Toxteth with police having a reputation for stopping and searching black youths.
Mr Cooper's arrest - while he was trying to help another resident near Granby Street - was witnessed by an angry crowd on the evening of Friday 3 July.
The Merseyside officers' treatment of Mr Cooper led to a fracas in which three policemen were injured.
Disturbances escalated rapidly and turned into full-blown riots, with pitched battles between police officers and youths throwing petrol bombs and paving stones.
In the years after his arrest, Mr Cooper enrolled on a photography course and pursued it as a career, capturing images to counter negativity about the neighbourhood.
Speaking at the launch of his exhibition last month, he said his photos showed the area as a "place of warmth, community and family".
"I think, after Liverpool's connection with black people over 300 years, it is a very important moment in the city. They are celebrating my work after 40 years of being on the street telling the story of our city.
"It's a labour of love - I genuinely love the people of Liverpool."
Jubeda Khatun, from the city's art organisation Blackfest, said: "I spent hours in conversation with Leroy and he always flowed with wisdom and creativity, what an amazing human, talent and huge inspiration to us."
The Blast Network, which supports black social traders in the city, also described him as "a much-loved community member".