Eurovision: Liverpool businesses say event better than we imagined
- Published
Liverpool businesses have described "footfall like Christmas" thanks to an estimated influx of 500,000 visitors during Eurovision events in the city.
Hotels, restaurants and shops enjoyed a huge boost as Liverpool hosted what city region mayor said was the "most successful Eurovision Song Contest".
Sweden's Loreen won the honours in the grand final on Saturday.
But Liverpool is also a winner with up to £250m in economic benefits over the next two years, Steve Rotheram said.
The city staged the event on behalf of war-torn Ukraine.
Up to 500,000 extra visitors flocked to the city during the EuroFestival between 1-13 May, according to early footfall data and figures from Merseyside Police, Liverpool City Council said.
The city council said Liverpool ONE saw a 32% growth in numbers compared to the same period last year - with some days seeing increases as high as 53% - and more than 500,000 people visiting the shopping centre last week, making it the busiest week of the year so far.
Vicky Gawith founder of Merseymade, a hub for local artists and makers, said they were "busier than they imagined" thanks to the contest.
She said they had never seen anything like it.
"We had staffing levels of Christmas, we had footfall of Christmas and Saturday was the busiest day ever."
She said the costumes, sequins and glitter were "great".
"We're just so pleased; so lucky... it was here in Liverpool and we were able to be part of it," Ms Gawith added.
The city's Hope Street Hotel said it had the delegations for the Netherlands, Poland and Spain stay with them as well as a host of stars including Rita Ora, who performed a medley of her hits during the semi-final of the contest, using its spa.
Fiona Creed, general manager, said business was up by 32% during the EuroFestival compared to the last two weeks of May last year.
"It's been beyond anyone's expectations. It has been really fabulous," she said.
Maray restaurant on Albert Dock said it had "record sales" last week.
Rob Swift, the general manager of the Middle-Eastern inspired eatery, said business was up a third on a usual week.
"It was easily the busiest week we have ever had [with] over 1,500 covers which is fantastic," he said.
"Eurovision has been a saviour for plenty of businesses around the docks and around Liverpool as well."
Mr Rotheram said Liverpool had hosted the "most successful Eurovision Song Contest ever".
He said it "had been unbelievable... I've never felt a buzz like it" and it should capitalise on its success.
Visitors had "seen and heard and experienced what we know about this great place that we live in, that it is one of the most warm and friendliest places on the planet," he said.
The metro mayor said "the winners in the end are the people of Liverpool because we have been able to showcase just what a wonderful place this is".
He said the economic legacy over the next two years "could be as great as £250m" to the city region.
He said the city would undoubtedly attract more visitors and "we need to build on that... to optimise on the opportunities that that brings to us".
He added it means "attracting more businesses and diversifying our economy".
"Nobody has embraced something like this to the magnitude that Liverpool has and that shows you other things could come here as well.
"We've demonstrated we can do large events and do them brilliantly.
"More large scale events are good for the economy and good for the local people."
Bill Addy, chief executive of Liverpool Business Improvement District (BID) Company said the lasting memory of Eurovision in Liverpool will be one of joy.
"[Businesses are] telling us they have seen a real boost in people coming in and just wanting to enjoy the atmosphere," he said.
"We've spent a lot of time with our city centre businesses helping to prepare for this, from window dressing and artwork to karaoke displays and language classes, so it's great to see it paying off.
"We know the impact of Eurovision isn't purely in the two weeks of celebrations, but for the 160m people watching at home and the projected economic impact of £250m over the next three years."
