Wirral raids target suspected senior crime gang members
- Published
Five homes have been raided by police targeting suspected senior members of organised crime groups.
The raids in the Beechwood, Woodchurch and Noctorum estates in Birkenhead are part of the Home Office's Clear, Hold, Build project to disrupt gangs.
The scheme is being rolled out in Wirral following the death of Elle Edwards, 26, who was shot in a pub.
Merseyside Police said since her death, officers had made nearly 400 arrests associated with gang crime in the area.
'Root out'
Similar projects, known locally as EVOLVE, were set up in Liverpool and Knowsley in August after the fatal shootings of nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel, Sam Rimmer, 22, and 28-year-old Ashley Dale - and it was also launched in Netherton in April on the Park Lane estate.
Assistant Chief Constable Jon Roy told BBC Radio Merseyside the project sought to tackle areas "marred" by serious organised crime gangs and rebuild them.
He said police worked to "root out and prosecute" those involved in gangs and those supporting them, and take communities on a "journey of regeneration" and "build long term resilience against organised crime groups".
The force was making a commitment to communities that had been "blighted" for too long by gun and knife crime to "clear this out [and] stop it coming back", he added.
Merseyside Police and Crime Commissioner, Emily Spurrell, said the EVOLVE project was about building "longer lasting change" and dismantling crime gangs.
She said it involved impressing on young people the dangers of getting involved in criminality.