Seven more arrests over clashes Knowsley asylum hotel
- Published
Seven more people including a 13-year-old boy have been arrested following disorder at a hotel housing asylum seekers.
A police van was set on fire and officers were pelted with missiles in violent clashes at the Suites Hotel in Knowsley, Merseyside on 10 February.
Six men and a boy, from Croxteth and Kirkby were detained on suspicion of violent disorder earlier.
Merseyside Police said the arrests were part an ongoing operation.
Det Ch Insp John Fitzgerald said officers had so far analysed 157 pieces of body-worn video footage, 75 social media clips and four hours of drone footage.
He continued: "We will always respect the right to protest when these are peaceful but such violence that caused damage to police vehicles totalling more than £83,000 is disgraceful."
"We have arrested a further seven suspects in addition to the 15 who were arrested on the evening of the disorder."
Councillor Shelley Powell, Knowsley's cabinet member for communities and neighbourhoods, welcomed "the robust action".
Last month Jared Skeete, 19, from Aigburth was sentenced to three years detention for throwing lit fireworks at police during the disturbances.