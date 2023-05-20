Wavertree: Teenager injured in Botanic Gardens shooting
A teenager has been injured in a shooting at a park in Liverpool.
Merseyside Police said officers were called to reports of a teenager having been shot at Botanic Gardens in Wavertree at about 18:30 BST on Friday.
He was later found at an address in Parton Street and taken to hospital with gun shot wounds to his arm and leg.
The force added the teenager's injuries were not thought to be life-threatening.
Ch Insp Jim Wilde said: "We understand the fear that gun crime causes and I'd like to assure the community in Wavertree that Merseyside Police is fully committed to tackling gun crime and will immediately pursue those who are prepared to use firearms on our streets."
He appealed for anyone with information and footage to contact them.
