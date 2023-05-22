Defibrillator funding: Children complete record bid at Everton
A group of children have completed a world record attempt to sit in as many stadium seats as possible for charity.
They started the bid at Everton's 39,414-capacity ground on Saturday to fundraise for 100 defibrillators.
Nine-year-old Isaac O'Connor was inspired after seeing footballer Christian Eriksen survive an on-pitch cardiac arrest due to the device.
The Manchester United fan said people "should live without having their life cut short from a heart attack".
Nourished by home-made roast chicken sandwiches and plenty of water, he and 12 friends sat in every seat at the stadium on Sunday for the Oliver King Foundation.
They hope to raise £100,000 for defibrillators in north-west England.
The foundation, which provides the life-saving devices, was named after a 12-year-old Everton fan who suffered a fatal cardiac arrest in a school swimming race.
His father Mark King described the record attempt as highlighting the importance of defibrillators, which deliver electric shocks to restore a stable heart rhythm.
"If there is a defib there and enough people with the knowledge to use it, then they will be the first chain of survival for that casualty."
Having successfully lobbied for the devices to be in all English state schools, he said he wanted to "take the fear factor out of using them".
"We want to see defibrillators as common as fire extinguishers."
In recent years, researchers have recommended that locations with higher deprivation should be given preference for public defibrillators, after a study found the devices had been "disproportionately placed in more affluent areas".
Thousands of defibrillators have been installed at grassroots sports clubs over the past decade.
It follows the death of former England player Ugo Ehiogu - after a cardiac arrest at Tottenham's training centre in 2017 - and the devices' usage in the survival of Fabrice Muamba and Eriksen after on-pitch cardiac arrests in 2012 and 2021 respectively.
