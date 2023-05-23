Cheshire West Labour councillor stripped of whip over dues row
- Published
A woman who was re-elected as a Labour councillor in the recent local elections will now sit as an independent after a row over her financial contributions to the party.
Gill Watson was elected to represent Newton and Hoole on Cheshire West and Chester Council on 4 May.
Cheshire West Labour Group (CWLG) said her refusal to pay a standard levy meant she had had the whip withdrawn.
Ms Watson said she accepted "the consequences of my actions".
The elections saw Labour increase its number of councillors on the council from 33 to 39, a result which saw it take control of the authority.
'Surprised'
CWLG said as part of national Labour Party rules, all elected members must pay a 2% levy from their salary or personal allowances, as well as an additional 5% to the local group to fund administration costs and pay for items such as campaigning materials.
It said Ms Watson's decision not to do so meant she had been automatically suspended from the group and subsequently had the whip withdrawn by the party.
Ms Watson, who was first elected as a Labour councillor in 2015, told the Local Democracy Reporting Service leaving was not her choice, but was the result of a "clash" between her personal principles and party rules on mandatory political contributions.
"An opportunity to debate this at the recent Cheshire West Labour Group annual general meeting was quashed," she said.
"I have stopped making these contributions and I accept the consequences of my actions."
She said she was "surprised" to find herself as an independent, but added that "sadly, the door cannot be open for my return unless there is a change to Labour party rules".
CWLG said her departure had been unexpected and had left the group "confused", but added that the door "remains open for her to return".