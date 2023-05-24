Four charged over clashes at Knowsley asylum hotel
Four people, including a 14-year-old boy, have been charged following protests at a hotel housing asylum seekers.
A police van was set on fire and missiles were thrown outside the Suites Hotel in Knowsley, on 10 February, Merseyside Police said.
Three men, aged 42, 44 and 59, and the teenager have been charged with violent disorder.
They have been bailed to appear before Liverpool magistrates on 20 June.
Five others - three men, aged 19, 20 and 25, and two teenage boys, aged 13 and 14, have previously been charged with violent disorder after the clashes.
