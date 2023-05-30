Hoylake RNLI hovercraft rescues woman stuck in waist-deep mud
A woman has been rescued after becoming "stuck waist-deep in thick mud" while walking near a lake, the RNLI has said.
Hoylake's hovercraft Hurley Spirit was sent to help the woman at the south end of West Kirby Marine Lake on Merseyside at about 14:45 BST on Monday.
The charity said she had become "firmly stuck in a channel of shallow water" and was unable to reach the shore.
It said after being rescued, she was treated for shock and the "effects of the cold mud".
A representative said Wirral and Flint Coastguard Rescue Teams, Merseyside Police and the North West Ambulance Service also helped with the rescue.
The marine lake is an artificial saltwater lake, which is bordered by a walkway and the sand flats at West Kirby.
At low tide, it is possible to walk across the sands from the lake to nearby Hilbre Island in the River Dee estuary.
They said that when the hovercraft arrived, the woman was "firmly stuck" and the crew had to land "carefully" alongside her and use "mud boards and mats" to provide "a solid surface".
They said she was then "swiftly" extracted and brought aboard for assessment.
"With reassurance from the RNLI crew and plenty of blankets to keep her warm, the casualty was flown ashore on the hovercraft and landed at Sandy Lane Slipway, where she was passed to the care of the Coastguard and ambulance service," they added.
Hovercraft commander Tony Warburton said the crew had been "glad" to help, but urged others to planning to visit the area to only visit a "lifeguarded beach", check the weather forecast and tide times, and look out for "local safety signage".
