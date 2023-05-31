Rhodes death: Man 'struck by lightning while paddleboarding'
A British man has died after being reportedly struck by lightning while paddleboarding in Greece.
Local media said the man, who was from Liverpool, was struck while in the sea at Agia Agathi on Rhodes on Tuesday.
A representative for the Port Authority of Rhodes said the man was 26, but could not provide further details due to the "active" nature of the case.
The Foreign and Commonwealth Office said it was supporting his family and was in contact with local authorities.
The Press Association said Greek newspaper Rodiaki reported that lightning struck the water near the man shortly before 13:30 local time on Tuesday, causing him to fall into the water.
The newspaper said the man's girlfriend was filming him from the beach at the time.
It added that a passer-by, who it named as a local footballer, pulled the man back to shore and he was taken to a local hospital, but was later pronounced dead.
