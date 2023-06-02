Yusuf Sonko: Mother of teenager shot dead wants to face killer
- Published
The mother of a teenage shooting victim has said she wants to face his killer - six years after an investigation has failed to find those responsible.
A £20,000 reward is on offer following the 2017 murder of Yusuf Sonko,18, in the Toxteth area of Liverpool.
Khadija Sonko said: "I need to face the person and ask him why. Why me? Why Yusuf?"
Eight men have been arrested but no-one has ever been charged over the A-level student's killing.
Ms Sonko, 45, continued: "Eighteen years is too early, you don't even let him enjoy his life. It's just wicked."
The shooting was one of five which happened within a week in Merseyside and Mr Sonko was one of three people killed in Liverpool during June 2017 in unconnected incidents.
Last year, there were five fatal shootings in Merseyside including the murder of nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel, in Dovecot.
Mrs Sonko said whenever she hears of other victims of gun crime in the region it brings her back to the time of her son's murder.
"I cry for them. Even though I don't know who the mother is, I cry for them because I know what I'm going through, it never goes away. It's always there," she said.
"I don't think any mother should be going through what I am going through."
The hair salon owner, who also works for a homeless charity, said she believed there were people out there with information about her son's killer.
Appealing to them directly, she said: "You know what happened. Why don't you give him justice? Why do you have to make me suffer with my family and keep the secret?
"This is not snitching. This is a murder case, snitching and a murder case are completely different.
"If you keep that information to yourself then you are wicked, you have a wicked heart.
"I need people to give me justice. I'm still crying for my beautiful son."
Crimestoppers are offering the new reward of up to £20,000 for anonymous information leading to a conviction.
Det Insp Sarah Wilkinson, of Merseyside Police, said: "Our detectives remain convinced there are people living in postcode area L8 and beyond who hold vital information."
Police believe Mr Sonko was shot in a dispute between rival groups of males in the Lodge Lane area of the city.
They have appealed particularly for anyone who witnessed the shooting, saw groups of young males running, or saw two males on pedal bikes around 20:30 to get in touch.