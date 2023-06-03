Widnes butterfly house reopens for summer
- Published
A haven for butterflies has been officially reopened for the summer.
The glasshouse and garden in Victoria Park, Widnes, was opened by Halton MP Derek Twigg, who was accompanied by his "fascinated" baby granddaughter.
The volunteer-run site received a donation of tropical butterfly pupae from insect expert Matt Simmonds and £1,000 from United Utilities.
"It was an absolute pleasure to re-open the Butterfly House in Victoria Park for the new season," Mr Twigg said.
"It was made extra special for me as my baby granddaughter, Sophia Mary attended and she was fascinated by all the butterflies."
Volunteers aim to open the house, which also hosts cafes and markets, on Wednesdays and Sundays.
Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk