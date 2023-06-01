Liverpool to host pride march on behalf of Ukraine
- Published
Liverpool is to host Kyiv's annual pride march on behalf of Ukraine.
The city made the pledge after Ukraine banned the staging of marches following the Russian invasion.
Last year some 15,000 people took to the streets of Liverpool for the annual celebration, which sees the city's streets come alive with music, dancing and costume.
Joining forces with KyivPride will ensure the legacy of Eurovision continues, organisers said.
Andi Herring, head of the Liverpool City Region Pride Foundation, said: "No matter where you are in the world, LGBT+ people demand the right to live freely and happily.
"Even in the UK, we are all aware of how easily these rights can be backtracked on or removed entirely, that is why we are proud to share our march with Pride this year with the LGBT+ communities of Ukraine.
"It is a message of solidarity, of unity and of hope for people here in Liverpool and in Kyiv."
'Passion and solidarity'
KyivPride was established in 2012 as Ukraine's largest LGBT+ event.
Founder member Lenny Emson said: "The Russian invasion took our right to march away from us, but international solidarity gives us a chance to keep marching.
"We call on all the communities across the United Kingdom and Europe: please, come and support."
Councillor Harry Doyle said: "What better way to ensure the legacy of Eurovision continues than by using our city's voice of compassion, passion and solidarity and sharing it with those who are currently prevented from doing so."
March with Pride, on Saturday 29 July, is a walking march and free to attend.