Roberts Bakery: Fire crews tackle major blaze at site
Firefighters are continuing to tackle a major fire at a bakery.
Staff were evacuated after the blaze broke out at Roberts Bakery on School Road South in Northwich, Cheshire, at about 11:15 BST.
At its height, the fire in the roof of the building measured 250m by 200m with 12 fire engines at the scene, Cheshire Fire and Rescue Service said.
Local residents are advised to keep their windows and doors closed due to smoke.
While operations have been scaled back, crews remain at the scene to extinguish small pockets of the fire within the building, the fire service said.
There are road closures in place around the site so drivers have been warned to expect travel disruption.
