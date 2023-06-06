Former River Mersey ferry floating restaurant and bar plan approved
- Published
Plans to convert a former River Mersey ferry into a floating restaurant and bar have been approved.
The MV Royal Daffodil took thousands of passengers across the river connecting Liverpool and Wirral for six decades.
More than 10 years since it was decommissioned and fell into disrepair, plans for a redesign of the vessel have been signed off.
Under the plans, the Daffodil will be anchored at Liverpool's Canning Dock.
Having originally been submitted in 2019, fresh proposals were put forward to reimagine the ferry once known as MV Overchurch, the Local Democracy Reporting Service has said.
The project is being fronted by directors Josh Boyd and Philip Borg-Olivier, the former Brookside actor who played Tim O'Leary.
Mr Boyd told Liverpool Council's planning committee they wanted to use the former ferry to create a "visitor economy focused hospitality destination".
Part of the bridge deck would also comprise a heritage museum with plans for a 126-cover restaurant and a potential boutique hotel on the lower deck, according to planning documents.
He said: "There is a huge regard and admiration for this vessel so it is important to create a scheme which stands up to the quality of the waterfront in Liverpool."
Concerns were raised around safety on the vessel, with councillor Billy Lake questioning what measures would be taken to prevent people falling into the water.
Responding, Mr Boyd said the project would have 24-hour security, safety equipment and specific staff training.
Further concerns were raised by heritage specialists who felt the works would "fail to preserve" the character and appearance of the Albert Dock conservation area and the setting of the Grade-II listed Canning Dock retaining wall.
The specialist said while there were no concerns over the mooring of the boat, two of three cabinets facilitating services it needs were "not appropriate for this historically sensitive location".
Councillor William Shortall added his objection, stating he did not see the "wider public benefit" and said he feared the committee would ignore the issues described by heritage officials.
New member councillor Rebecca Turner praised the scheme, describing it as a welcome addition to a "culture rich area" and a "really sustainable way of opening a bar, restaurant and a museum rather than opening a new building".