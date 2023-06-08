M62 crash hit-and-run driver left 61-year-old man to die
- Published
A "selfish and cowardly" hit-and-run driver who caused a motorway crash and left his victim to die has been jailed.
Mercedes driver Shaun Tinsley, 28, smashed into a Skoda Fabia on the M62 near Warrington, Cheshire, in the early hours of 29 April.
He fled the scene and the 61-year-old driver of the other car, from Wirral, died in hospital hours later.
Tinsley, of Liverpool, admitted causing death by dangerous driving and was jailed for nine years and three months.
He also pleaded guilty at Liverpool Crown Court to causing death by driving while uninsured, causing death by driving while disqualified, and failing to stop and report the collision.
Tinsley, of Deysbrook Way, crashed into the Skoda shortly after 03:30 BST on the M62's eastbound carriageway near the Croft Interchange, Cheshire Police said.
Police said that rather than stopping to help the badly injured man, who has not been named, Tinsley ran off.
Officers found Tinsley, who has also been banned from driving for 11 years, hiding at a hotel on 5 May.
After sentencing, Sgt Russell Sime said: "Tinsley's selfish and cowardly actions resulted in the death of an innocent man, and I welcome the sentence that has been handed to him.
"He caused this crash, but rather than stop at the scene to help the other driver and face the consequences of his actions, he chose to flee. He then went into hiding in an attempt to evade justice."
He said he hoped "in some way" the sentence handed to Tinsley would "help bring some comfort to the victim's family".