Huyton: Three arrested in murder probe after man's body found in house
- Published
Three men have been arrested on suspicion of murder after a man's body was found at a house.
Merseyside Police responded to a report of a concern for the safety of a man in his 20s in Huyton House Road, Huyton, on Thursday afternoon.
The man, who has not yet been formally identified, was pronounced dead at the scene and a post-mortem examination will take place later.
The arrested men - aged 25, 28 and 36 - are being questioned by detectives.
