Knowsley assault: Man accused online of trying to abduct child attacked
- Published
A man who was wrongly accused on social media of trying to abduct a child has been attacked by a gang of youths.
Photographs of the man were shared online where it was also alleged he had taken photos of the child outside a shop in Lyneham, Whiston, on 6 June, Merseyside Police said.
Detectives said a 27-year-old man was assaulted in Rainhill the next day.
Police said the man had not committed any offence and rumour and speculation had led to the attack.
A large number of people shared the misinformation online which also inaccurately alleged the man was an asylum seeker living in temporary accommodation, the force said.
A report was made to officers, who located a man but did not arrest him.
The following day at about 15:00 BST, the man was detained by a group and attacked by youths near Penny's Pit Park.
The force said a man from Rainhill was arrested on suspicion of taking indecent images of a child and taken into custody. He was later released without further action.
'Shocking'
Police examined CCTV and mobile photo data and confirmed the man had not committed any offences.
Detectives said "social media rumour, false information and speculation had clearly led to the assault of an innocent man" which had had a "significant impact" on his wellbeing.
The force urged anyone with information about the attack to come forward.
Knowsley and St Helens Councils said the incident was "really shocking and upsetting" and said "the life of a completely innocent individual had been detrimentally impacted as a direct result of misinformation being shared online".