Joseph Holland death: Fourth man held on suspicion of murder
- Published
A 21-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murdering a man who was found dead at a house.
Joseph Holland, 25, was described as a "beautiful son" by his family after the discovery of his body in Huyton House Road, Knowsley on Thursday.
Merseyside Police said a man, who comes from Huyton, has been arrested in Kent.
Three other men, aged 25, 28 and 36, who were previously held on suspicion of murder have since been released on bail pending further inquiries.
