Scrapped Runcorn to Liverpool express bus service crucial, MP says
- Published
More than 1,480 people have signed an MP's petition calling for a "crucial" express bus service to be reinstated.
The X1 route from Runcorn to Liverpool was scrapped in April 2022 after bus company MP Travel stopped the service.
Weaver Vale MP Mike Amesbury said passengers now faced two-hour journeys and were "desperate" to see it return.
He has called on Liverpool City Region Metro Mayor Steve Rotheram to partner with Halton Council to reinstate and subsidise the route.
Mr Amesbury said he wanted the X1 route to be part of Mr Rotheram's plans to re-regulate the buses across Liverpool City Region.
The "sheer numbers demonstrate the strength of feeling and in some cases, desperation, for the X1 to return," he said.
Franchise model
Steve Rotheram, Mayor of the Liverpool City Region (LCR) said he wanted to ensure the regions buses were "run in the interests of passengers" and a public consultation was currently under way.
"Local leaders have decided that a franchise model would be best for the region, giving us control over routes, timetables and fares - and the ability to cross subsidise routes so that profitable routes help to support much-needed community services," he said.
"We are in the middle of a really important public consultation on those plans and I would encourage everybody who signed Mike's petition to have their say on the future of our network so that we can build an integrated London-style transport system that puts the 'public' back into public transport."
An independent research organisation has been commissioned by the LCR to report on the findings of the consultation which runs until 3 August.
Halton Council has been contacted for comment.
