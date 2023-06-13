Olivia Pratt-Korbel: Pupils to dress in pink for her 10th birthday
- Published
The classmates of Olivia Pratt-Korbel will dress in her favourite colour pink for a day of celebrations to mark what would have been her 10th birthday.
The nine-year-old was fatally shot during a struggle when a gunman burst into her home in Liverpool in August.
Head teacher Rebecca Wilkinson, of St Margaret Mary's Catholic Junior School in Huyton, said Olivia was "remembered in school every day".
"There's not a day goes by whereby somebody doesn't mention Olivia."
The schoolgirl was shot dead after a gunman opened fire near her family home in Dovecot.
Thomas Cashman had been lying in wait with two guns to attack convicted drug dealer Joseph Nee.
Fleeing the gunfire, Nee had run towards the open door of Olivia's home after her mother went out to see what the noise was.
Cashman continued shooting and a bullet went through the door and Ms Korbel's hand, before fatally hitting Olivia in the chest.
"It has been a huge shock to the community," said Mrs Wilkinson.
"At this time it is particularly poignant because we have her birthday."
Pupils have been encouraged to wear pink while a number of schools in the area are coming together for a community spirit festival to remember Olivia.
"[Her friends] felt it was important to celebrate her birthday," said Mrs Wilkinson.
"And that's not decrying what has happened, but they did feel that Olivia would have wanted to do that."
Pupils, in particular Olivia's classmates, have been involved in creating a permanent memorial at the school in collaboration with the schoolgirl's mother Cheryl Korbel.
"It's lovely to keep that bond," said Mrs Wilkinson.
"I think it's nice for her as well as for us as well because she has a special little girl and we don't want to forget her.
"We want her memory to continue."
Following Olivia's death, Cheryl gifted each of her daughter's classmates a teddy bear which had been left outside her home by mourners following the shooting.
Each bear has a pink ribbon which reads "forever nine" along with a photograph of Olivia.
"They're extremely special. And it was totally unexpected. She's very selfless," said Mrs Wilkinson.
A performance garden has been created within the grounds of the school, as well as a mural by Manchester artist Akse.
"I don't think we could have picked anything better because she did love to perform," said Mrs Wilkinson.
"I think it is a great tribute to Olivia."
Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk