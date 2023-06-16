Liverpool City Council appoints new permanent finance chief
Liverpool City Council has appointed a permanent finance chief after a series of interim post holders costing thousands of pounds.
Ian Williams said he is "humbled" to take up the role as he replaces the city's fourth interim director in just a year.
He joins as the corporate director of finance and resources from the London Borough of Hackney.
The troubled council has been hit by a series of scandals.
The Local Democracy Reporting Service said it had spent thousands of pounds a month to pay for a series of interim directors as it responded to the findings of a highly critical report in 2021.
Deputy chief executive and finance boss Mel Creighton resigned in May 2022 over errors that led to the council's failure to properly renegotiate its electricity contract with Scottish Power which could cost the city an extra £10m.
Mr Williams has spent the last 16 years as group director for finance and corporate services at Hackney .
He said: "I am delighted to join Liverpool Council at such a pivotal point in its journey of improvement.
"I'm proud and humbled to take on responsibility for leading the council's finance and resources team, ensuring that the services delivered truly represent value for money, are sustainable and are resident-focused."
Mr Williams added that Liverpool is a "fantastic global city" and residents "deserve the very best" from the council.