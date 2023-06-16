Liverpool Littlewoods building: First details of film studio plan revealed
The first details of how a landmark which housed the UK's largest football pools empire will be turned into a film studio complex have been revealed.
Developer Capital & Centric's (C&C) plan will see office space, a hotel for crew and an education centre created in Liverpool's Littlewoods building.
Workshops and two 20,000 sq ft (6,095 sq m) studios will be built alongside.
C&C joint managing director John Moffat said it would become "a new UK focal point for TV and film production".
The Local Democracy Reporting Service said the proposals will also see four cinema screens, a performance space and a food hall with a green courtyard installed for the community with a link to the neighbouring Wavertree Botanic Gardens.
Built in 1938 for the Littlewoods' football pools, the art deco building has been derelict for 20 years.
It has seen two stalled redevelopment plans and part of the site was destroyed in a large fire in 2018.
Liverpool Council and Liverpool City Region Combined Authority have previously stated their commitment to redeveloping the site in a £70m project and an initial tranche of £8m for refurbishment was signed off in 2022.
Mr Moffat said thousands of people had through the building's doors "in its former guises, whether as the home of the pools or as a monumental manufacturing hub during World War Two".
"We want to produce a worthy sequel to that incredible origin story, helping the site to be reborn as a new UK focal point for TV and film production," he said.
He said as well as "the Hollywood-standard studio building, workshops and offices", the firm wanted to make sure the project "embraces the surrounding community".
"That's why we're planning to incorporate loads of creative spaces, such as an educational facility, a screening space and food hall that'll be open to the public, and lush, landscaped areas where people can unwind," he said.
He added that the neighbouring Depot site would open to the public for the first time to stage the Littlewoods Film and Food Fest on 15 July in aid of the Unity Youth and Community Centre.
He said it would be "a real celebration of how far the city has come in establishing itself as a British success story when it comes to international production".
"We hope people head down for a great time with their mates and family, and help raise money for a worthy local cause."
