Drag Race star The Vivienne suffers homophobic attack
- Published
A man has been arrested after The Vivienne - star of RuPaul's Drag Race UK - was subjected to a homophobic attack.
The star tweeted about being punched in a McDonalds restaurant in Liverpool, adding "homophobia is alive and well."
Merseyside Police said a man had been detained on suspicion of assault and was currently in custody.
Det Insp Alan Nuttall said: "This was a shocking attack which happened in broad daylight in a busy venue."
In a statement, police said: "We have arrested a man following reports a man was subjected to a homophobic assault in Liverpool today, Friday 16th June.
"The victim, who is in his 30s, reported he was in McDonalds on Edge Lane in Old Swan at around 12:25 BST, when a man made homophobic comments towards him and then punched him in the face.
"The man then made off. Enquiries into the incident are ongoing."
The Vivienne also said: "Two lovely ladies just came and complimented my hair and said I look lovely, what a stark contrast of people we have on this planet!
"All in a day huh? A punch and a compliment."
