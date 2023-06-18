Africa Oyé organisers warn about funding shortage
- Published
Organisers of the Africa Oyé festival have warned they may have to consider pulling the plug unless they can bring in more money amid rising costs.
Large crowds have been enjoying performances at this weekend's festival in Liverpool.
The free event draws about 50,000 people to Sefton Park every year.
However, despite its popularity, artistic director Paul Duhaney appealed for more funding to keep it free.
"For people who can't afford to pay for tickets for Glastonbury and other events, they get an opportunity to see world-class music for free," Mr Duhaney said.
Having started in 1992, the event has become the biggest free celebration of African and Caribbean culture in the UK.
"It's such an important event for the city of Liverpool," Mr Duhaney said. "We've been here for 31 years and we don't want it to go."
The two-day festival is funded by private donations and grants from Arts Council England and Liverpool City Council.
Singer Ni Maxine, who performed on stage and has parents from Merseyside, said: "There's no barriers - everyone is truly welcome here and obviously the celebration of African music and music from the diaspora - that's something that's really close to my heart.
"I think it's something this country should acknowledge and I'm really proud to be part of that."
