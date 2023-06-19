Liverpool cash boost for new BBC series Time
A major BBC drama has received money from the Liverpool City Region production fund to film in the city.
The second series of Time, written by Jimmy McGovern, is the latest TV show to benefit from investment.
The fund was launched to make Liverpool a hub for filming.
"Investments like this one demonstrate the depth of our region's ambition to stake our claim as the UK's premier filming location outside of London," said city region mayor Steve Rotheram.
The Local Democracy Reporting Service said filming of the three-part series, set in a women's prison, has taken place in Liverpool, Halton, Wirral and Knowsley.
To date, eight productions have received money from the fund, which is managed by the Liverpool Film Office. These have included BBC series The Responder and one-off Channel 4 drama Help.
'Huge success'
Mr Rotheram said that filming in and around Liverpool helped to generate millions of pounds in spending in the city, and is part of an ambition to make the area a hub for TV and film production.
He said: "I have no doubt that our region has all the capabilities, facilities and skills to become the 'Hollywood of the North' and attract the thousands of well-paid jobs and training opportunities that it will bring to our area."
Councillor Harry Doyle said investing in the TV projects had been a "huge success" and created a very positive impact on the city.
"The production fund has been a huge success story for the city region and as well as helping to create award-winning dramas, it has supported local talent, created jobs, improved skills and had a positive economic impact across the city," he said.
"With Scouse legend Jimmy McGovern involved once again in Time, this is sure to be yet another success for the fund."
The new series of Time stars Doctor Who actress Jodie Whittaker, Bella Ramsey and Tamara Lawrence. The first series in 2021 starred Sean Bean and Stephen Graham and won two BAFTA awards in 2022.
