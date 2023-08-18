Nurse Lucy Letby guilty of murdering seven babies on neonatal unit
- Published
Nurse Lucy Letby has been found guilty of murdering seven babies on a neonatal unit, making her the UK's most prolific child serial killer in modern times.
The 33-year-old has also been convicted of trying to kill six other infants at the Countess of Chester Hospital between June 2015 and June 2016.
Letby deliberately injected babies with air, force fed others milk and poisoned two of the infants with insulin.
She refused to appear in the dock for the latest verdicts.
They have been delivered over several hearings but were not reportable until a decision had been reached by the jury on all 22 counts.
Letby broke down in tears as the first guilty verdicts were read out by the jury's foreman on 8 August after 76 hours of deliberations.
She cried with her head bowed as the second set of guilty verdicts were returned on 11 August.
The defendant was found not guilty of two attempted murder charges and the jury was undecided on further attempted murder charges relating to four babies.
During the trial, which started in October 2022, the prosecution labelled Letby as a "calculating and devious" opportunist who "gaslighted" colleagues to cover her "murderous assaults".
She was convicted following a two-year investigation by Cheshire Police into the alarming and unexplained rise in deaths and near-fatal collapses of premature babies at the hospital.
Before June 2015, there were fewer than three baby deaths per year on the neonatal unit.
Her defence team argued the deaths and collapses were the result of "serial failures in care" in the unit and she was the victim of a "system that wanted to apportion blame when it failed".
The trial lasted for more than 10 months and it is believed to be the longest murder trial in the UK.
As the judge discharged the jury, he told the panel of four men and seven women that it had "been a most distressing and upsetting case" and they were excused from serving on juries in the future.
One of the babies' family members left the courtroom when the jury foreman said it was not possible to return verdicts on the remaining six counts while a couple of jurors appeared upset.
Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk