Hillsborough trolls need educating, survivor says
- Published
A Hillsborough disaster survivor has called for those who mock the victims to be educated about the hurt caused.
Peter Scarfe, from the Hillsborough Survivors Support Alliance, said the culprits "should stand face to face with someone they have impacted".
His comments come after the sentencing of a man who admitted wearing a football shirt which made an offensive reference to the disaster.
"I don't know what drives people - it is sick," Mr Scarfe said.
Ninety-seven Liverpool fans died as a result of a crush at an FA Cup semi-final at the Hillsborough stadium in Sheffield on 15 April 1989.
It remains the UK's worst sporting disaster and the aftermath saw their families lead a 30-year campaign to discover how and why they died.
On Monday, James White, 33, from Warwickshire, pleaded guilty to displaying threatening or abusive writing likely to cause harassment, alarm or distress.
The court heard he had worn a shirt with 97 and the words "Not Enough" on the back at the FA Cup Final on 3 June.
"He had to plead guilty but has he shown remorse? No - he walked out of court with a smile on his face," said Mr Scarfe.
"And that is why I think they really have to attend an awareness course.
"They need to be educated about the damage they cause and stand face to face with someone they have impacted."
He said he could not understand "what drives people" to act in this way.
"If a Liverpool fan said anything about the Munich disaster I would want the same punishment," he added.
"Some of them who are mocking were not even born in 1989 and don't understand the pain."
A second man also received a suspended jail term on Monday for sending abusive Twitter messages to the sister of Andrew Brookes, who was killed in the crush.
Louise Brookes said Zakir Hussain, 28, should have gone to prison after he superimposed her brother's photo on to offensive tweets.
"I wanted to look him in the eyes because I am not a coward who hides behind a keyboard so I asked to read my victim impact statement in court," she said.
"I was reprimanded for looking straight at him.
"I spoke of the mental health effect on survivors. I dread waking up every day."
Ms Brookes said the abuse was "unbelievable," adding "some of it is just sickening".
"We are persecuted every single day," she said.
"Myself and Charlotte Hennessey, who lost her father, were literally fending off at least three trolls at a time."
Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk