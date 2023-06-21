Chester Zoo gets £318k lottery grant to help local wildlife
- Published
A zoo has been given a grant of more than £300,000 to help create and restore habitats for local wildlife.
Chester Zoo said it would create habitats in Cheshire for species to "to thrive now and long into the future".
The National Lottery money will be spent on the Networks for Nature project, working to boost biodiversity.
The zoo said it would examine ways to boost the number of water vole and great crested newts whose number had "dramatically decreased".
Much of Britain's wildlife is disappearing, with 50% of UK species reported to be in decline, it added.
Hannah Brook, community engagement manager at the zoo, said the money from the Heritage Fund would "make a significant difference to improving nature in Cheshire".
She said they also wanted to "make nature more accessible and inclusive for everyone to improve wellbeing and empower more people to have an active role in conservation".
"Maintained through a strong partnership of local organisations, this grant will enable a comprehensive and joined-up response to tackling habitat fragmentation and degradation, and urban isolation from nature," Ms Brook added.
The total amount awarded for the project is £318,323.
The zoo will lead it but will also work with organisations including Cheshire West and Chester Council, Cheshire Wildlife Trust, the Canal and River Trust and Cheshire West Communities Together.
Helen Featherstone, of The National Lottery Heritage Fund, said: "It is vital that we value, rebuild and protect our natural heritage so it is sustained for the future, and this project has that at its core."