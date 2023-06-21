Widnes: Fire breaks out involving 200 tonnes of scrap metal
Firefighters are tackling a major blaze involving 200 tonnes of scrap metal at a commercial premises.
The blaze broke out at 17:45 BST at a yard on Dennis Road in Widnes.
Residents have been urged to keep their windows and doors closed as a precaution.
Cheshire Fire and Rescue Service said the junction of Dennis Road was closed on Earle Road, while Tan House Lane was closed at the junction of Moss Bank Road and Fiddlers Ferry Road.
Police have also closed one lane of the A557 carriageway northbound, due to hose reels running along the road from the Bridgewater Canal.
