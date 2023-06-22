Widnes: Crews extinguish fire involving 200 tonnes of metal
- Published
Firefighters have extinguished a major blaze involving 200 tonnes of scrap metal at a commercial premises.
The blaze broke out at 17:45 BST on Wednesday at a yard in Dennis Road in Widnes.
Roads were shut as crews used water from the Bridgewater Canal and protected a nearby building.
Cheshire Fire and Rescue Service said it had "scaled down" the incident overnight as crews extinguished remaining hotspots.
