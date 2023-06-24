Peaky Blinders: Aunt Polly's Port Sunlight home hosts costumes show
- Published
Fans of Peaky Blinders have been given the chance to see some of the costumes used in the BBC drama in the home of one of its best-loved characters.
Dresses, suits and other items worn by the likes of Cillian Murphy, Helen McCrory and Tom Hardy have gone on show in Port Sunlight's Bridge Cottage.
The series used the Wirral site as the home of McCrory's character Polly Gray.
Port Sunlight Village Trust's Jean Milton said it was "a special exhibition of original costumes".
The award-winning series, which first aired in 2013 and finished in 2022, followed the exploits of a family-led criminal gang, headed by Murphy's character Tommy Shelby, in the aftermath of World War One.
Despite it being based in Birmingham, it used sites across the UK as filming locations, including the Wirral village.
Alongside Bridge Cottage, the series also used Park Road and the Dell park for pivotal scenes in the second and third series.
Organisers said the exhibition, which runs until 10 September, will see visitors given the chance to step inside Bridge Cottage and "see the beautifully-made costumes up close", including a dress worn by Annabelle Wallis as Grace Burgess and a suit worn by Tom Hardy as Alfie Solomons.
Ms Milton, the trust's director of heritage said to have Peaky Blinders "choosing Port Sunlight as a filming location was a real honour, and we were delighted our village's distinctive architecture became part of such an iconic TV show".
"Now, we're excited to welcome the return of the Peaky Blinders with a special exhibition of original costumes.
"Not only is it a great chance to celebrate the impact of Peaky Blinders, it's also an exciting opportunity for people to step inside one of the village's most beautiful houses which has been closed to visitors for the past few years."
Inspired by traditional designs, the village was founded by local soap manufacturer William Lever in 1888 to accommodate factory workers in decent housing.