Far-right fitness guru jailed over terror manifestos
- Published
A far-right podcaster who claimed Adolf Hitler "showed people the way" and "did nothing wrong" has been jailed.
Kristofer Kearney, 39, from Liverpool, is believed to be the first member of a group known as Patriotic Alternative to be convicted of terrorist offences.
Known online as Charlie Big Potatoes, he shared posts encouraging violence against Jews and Muslims.
He was sentenced to four years and eight months with a two-year extended licence period at the Old Bailey.
The offences relate to two Telegram posts on 23 January and 8 March 2021 which disseminated dozens of documents encouraging extreme right-wing terror attacks.
This included the manifestos of Christchurch mosque killer Brenton Tarrant and Anders Breivik, who murdered 77 people in Norway.
Two other far-right extremist manifestos related to Texas Walmart mass killer Patrick Crusius and John Earnest, who shot people at a California synagogue in 2019.
In 2021, he posted a numbered list and links to 89 extreme right-wing documents.
The court heard material on Kearney's profile depicted violence or encouraged violence in the battle against "white genocide".
Kearney is originally from Liverpool but was based in Alicante before he was extradited from Spain to face charges last September.
He pleaded guilty in March to two counts of disseminating terrorist publications.
Judge Richard Marks KC determined at an earlier hearing that Kearney shared the posts both recklessly and with the intention of encouraging terrorism.
He accepted that Kearney may not have familiarised himself with all of the postings but rejected the claim that he was completely ignorant of any material involving violence.
The court heard he shared a "Punish a Muslim Day" letter, in which readers were encouraged to "butcher a Muslim" for 500 points, remove a woman's headscarf for 25 points and bomb a mosque for 1,000 points.
The defendant, who was part of the Army's parachute regiment for two years, regularly featured on right-wing podcasts called Patriotic Talk and The Absolute State of Britain.
He also set up a channel called Fascist Fitness to hand out exercise and fitness tips.
The self-described British fascist said during his evidence at an earlier hearing that he was "horrified" to have shared videos which encouraged violence.
He described some of the phrases used on his channel as a "rallying cry" for people to get involved in community groups and denied they were aimed at promoting violence.
He denied that his intention was to prompt anyone who saw the material to then go on to seriously injure people or damage property.
Kearney told the court the point of setting up his channel was to "spread the right-wing and the fascist world view".
It is believed he was "head of fitness" at Patriotic Alternative and regularly shared posts from its accounts, such as White Lives Matter banners.
An image of Kearney with a National Action flag was also previously shown to the court, which the defendant said was taken at an anti-grooming gang rally in Darlington.
He is said to have been an active member of the neo-Nazi group until a week before it was banned for glorifying the murder of MP Jo Cox.
