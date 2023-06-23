Elle Edwards: Pub gunman and accused dressed alike, trial told
Clothes and shoes worn by a gunman who fatally shot a woman outside a pub on Christmas Eve were "similar" to those seen in footage of the man accused of killing her, a jury has heard.
Elle Edwards died after being shot at the Lighthouse in Wallasey Village, Merseyside, on 24 December 2022.
Liverpool Crown Court has heard the shooting was allegedly the culmination of a feud between two groups.
Connor Chapman, 23, has denied murdering the 26-year-old.
Forensic clothing comparison expert Tessa Macklam, appearing for the prosecution, analysed CCTV footage, which was played the court and showed the gunman at the pub.
The gunman was seen, dressed in black and with his head covered, looking around the corner of a wall in front of the entrance to the pub where Ms Edwards and a group of friends were standing.
He was then seen to run out and shoot towards them.
Ms Macklem compared the footage to a series of clearer CCTV videos.
The prosecution said those showed Mr Chapman in shops in Manchester earlier on Christmas Eve and at a petrol station on the previous day.
The jury was also shown police bodycam footage showing an interaction between officers and Mr Chapman in November 2022.
The forensics expert rated the similarities between the clothing and shoes seen in the footage on a scale of one to four, where one had the least similarity and four had the most.
She gave a pair of trainers seen in both sets of footage a rating of three and rated other footwear and some of the clothing in a piece of footage which it has been claimed showed Mr Chapman moving a stolen Mercedes car used in the attack at the same level.
Trousers and footwear seen in footage that the prosecution said showed Mr Chapman arriving at his home at 05:20 GMT on Christmas Day were also given a rating of three.
In cross-examination, Ms Macklam agreed her analysis was "subjective".
The court heard that Ms Macklam's report said the comparison videos of Mr Chapman showed he had "shoulder length, dark, toned, unbound hair".
It also said that in the video of the car being moved, a man who the prosecution said was Mr Chapman could be seen removing a hood or hat, leading to his hair becoming "loose and visible".
Mr Chapman has denied the murder of Ms Edwards, two counts of attempted murder and three counts of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.
He has also denied possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life and possession of ammunition with intent to endanger life.
Co-defendant Thomas Waring, 20, of Private Drive, Barnston, Wirral, has denied possessing a prohibited weapon and assisting an offender by helping Mr Chapman to dispose of the car.
The trial continues.
