Closed Wirral golf course could reopen after protest
- Published
A golf course that was closed a year ago could reopen amid scenes likened to a "pantomime".
Brackenwood golf course was shut in 2022 after Wirral Council passed a series of cuts to balance its budget.
However it could be given a new lease of life as councillors agreed the club could re-enter negotiations over its long-term future.
Dozens of protestors attended a council meeting urging councillors to "not take this decision to destroy it".
Brackenwood was among four golf courses shut in Wirral, including Bromborough Civic Centre, Hoylake and Woodchurch Leisure Centre.
There has since been the possibility for all four to be moved into company or community hands under takeover proposals.
However only Hoylake Golf Course was put forward for the next stage of the process.
It was proposed that Brackenwood be repurposed as sports pitches, but club members said that was "cruel, unfair, and undemocratic".
Ann Edwards, the Ladies' captain, said: "It means so much. It's not just a golf course. It's a place for friendship, especially over Covid times for people's mental health and wellbeing, to play golf and support each other through tough times."
She said it had been a hard battle to try to reopen the course, adding: "To have it taken away is just ridiculous really."
Council officers said the pitches were needed to satisfy Sports England.
But Cllr Jenny Johnson, who had rejected the plan for pitches, said: "We are listening to so many people in our locality who absolutely want to see this retained as a golf course.
"I've heard nobody suddenly wanting this to be transformed into playing pitches.
Committee chair Cllr Helen Cameron said that while she agreed, the issue needed to be further explored.
She described the fractious committee meeting as a "pantomime" and "a tad ridiculous" at times.
Members of Brackenwood golf club have agreed they would re-enter negotiations with council officers to thrash out final terms, including the potential addition of sports pitches or tennis courts as well as a rent increase.