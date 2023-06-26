Eurovision: Liverpool volunteers to receive civic thank you
People who volunteered during the Eurovision Song Contest in Liverpool are set to receive a civic thank you.
A team of 475 people, aged between 18 and 81, helped thousands of visitors at the event, Liverpool City Council said.
The EuroVols provided over 12,000 hours of volunteering and a total of 350 shifts over the week-long celebrations.
Volunteer David Marsh said it was "an absolute top ten life experience", adding that it was the "best paid job in terms of smiles given and received".
Kirsty Swift, who also volunteered, said it was "an honour to be part of the atmosphere, the music and the culture".
"Seeing Liverpool getting recognised for what we see every day, kindness welcoming love, was just amazing. To be able to stand with Ukraine and show the world how to throw a party was spectacular," she added.
The city staged the event on behalf of war-torn Ukraine.
About 500,000 visitors were attracted to the city during the first two weeks of May, bringing in millions of pounds to the local economy.
Councillor Harry Doyle said the volunteers "were at the heart" of the event "which will go down in Liverpool's history".
"Our EuroVols were perfect ambassadors for Liverpool and for Eurovision... It seemed like they were everywhere and were always on hand to welcome people, answer questions and offer any advice or guidance," he said.
He said they went "above and beyond to make sure that the renowned Liverpool warmth was felt by all and also to ensure the city was doing Ukraine proud at all times."
Mr Doyle, cabinet member for culture at the council, said he was looking forward "to thanking them all in person".
The volunteers, which included 30 Ukrainian people, provided help and guidance at the Tourist Information Centre in Liverpool One, the Eurovision Village at the city's Pier Head and also at key transport hubs.
They will be presented with an official certificate to recognise their contribution in a ceremony which will also be attended by Liverpool's Lord Mayor, Councillor Mary Rasmussen, on Tuesday at St George's Hall.