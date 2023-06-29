Sefton Council deny Southport Pier closure cut businesses adrift
A council has denied it has "cut local businesses adrift" after a pier was closed for safety reasons.
An emergency meeting of Sefton Council heard Councillor Marion Atkinson rebut claims about Southport Pier by Conservative MP Damien Moore.
The MP had alleged the council had let local businesses down by failing to maintain the structure.
The second longest pier in the UK closed in December over concerns about the planks of wood used in the walkway.
Ms Atkinson said Mr Moore had "played politics" with the situation, and that the council was working with businesses which had been affected by the closure.
The authority said estimated costs to repair the 160-year-old structure stand at £13m - £10m more than they had budgeted for.
The council said it would now ask the government, Liverpool City Region combined authority and heritage bodies for the money.
Colin Jamieson owns the Southport Pier Pavilion, the café, and arcade and said he was "marooned" since the pier shut.
He said: "We were told with no notice we had to close because of ice damage.
"That's strange because we have cold weather every year. We have no compensation while the pier has been closed.
"I hope someone does some intermediate work to make the pier safe so it can reopen, otherwise it could be months before funding comes in."
He disputed the estimated repair cost.
Day trippers enjoying the June sunshine said they were disappointed not to be able to walk along the famous pier.
Caroline Crompton, who was visiting Southport for the first time in 30 years, said: "It doesn't matter how much it costs, it needs to be brought back to life. Money is spent on other historic buildings - it needs to be saved.
"I love all the new buildings in Southport, it feels really vibrant, it shouldn't lose the links to its history - and of course the pier!"
Sheila Broomhead from Wigan said she and her husband John walked on the pier regularly.
"We like it because its flat and easy, perfect for walks for people of our age," she said.
Mrs Broomhead added: "Southport is an affluent place. The public could donate, but I think money could come from a combination of different sources.
"I am not saying the government alone should pay, because then everyone would want money. I think it should be a combination of something like the Heritage Lottery Fund and local people."
The final version of a specialist survey has not yet been published but the council said verbal discussions with the surveyor had lead to the decision to keep the pier closed until the repairs were carried out, and to begin to apply for funding.
